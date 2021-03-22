March 22 (UPI) -- WWE has come to terms on the release of professional wrestler Andrade, the company announced.

"We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors," WWE said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

Andrade joined WWE in 2015 and made his debut on the company's NXT brand in 2016 where he eventually became NXT Champion. Andrade was normally joined by his manager, Zelina Vega, who was released from WWE in November.

Andrade joined WWE's main roster in 2018 and is also a former United States Champion. He was last seen on Raw in October during the WWE Draft where he lost to his former partner Angel Garza and was attacked by The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

"I want to thank @TripleH, @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me," Andrade said on Twitter and thanked WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman and William Regal.

Andrade is engaged to current WWE star Charlotte Flair, with the couple announcing their engagement in January 2020.