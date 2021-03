Matthew Modine attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 2 at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on October 26, 2017. The actor turns 62 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Reese Witherspoon attends the premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2017. The actor turns 44 on March 22. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Keegan-Michael Key attends the premiere of "The Lion King" at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. The actor turns 50 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 92)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930 (age 91)

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 91)

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 90)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934 (age 87)

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 86)

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 78)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 74)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 73)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 73)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 50)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 26)