March 21 (UPI) -- Singer Benjamin Mascolo has announced on Instagram that he is engaged to actress Bella Thorne.

"She said YES," Mascolo, 27, wrote Saturday alongside diamond ring and black heart emojis, as well as a playful photo of them together as Thorne, 23, shows off her ring and another snapshot of them kissing.

Rapper Waka Flocka replied to the message with a series of flame emojis and actress Ruby Rose posted, "You two are the cutest."

Mascolo and Thorne have been a couple since 2019.

Thorne's acting credits include Stuck on You, Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, The Babysitter, Assassination Nation, Infamous and Chick Fight.