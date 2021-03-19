March 19 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is looking back on how she nearly died from her 2018 overdose.

The 28-year-old singer and actress discussed her overdose in a preview of her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which will air Sunday.

Lovato was hospitalized after overdosing on heroin laced with the sedative fentanyl in July 2018. On CBS Sunday Morning, Lovato said she nearly didn't survive the incident.

"The doctors told me that I had five to ten minutes and ... like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," she said. "And I'm grateful that I'm sitting here today."

Lovato previously spoke to CBS about her eating disorder and substance abuse issues in 2016. In the new interview, she said her overdose was a pivotal moment in her life.

"I'm in recovery from a bunch of things. And I have been sober for however many years, but I'm still miserable. For the first time in my life, had to essentially die to wake up," the star said.

Lovato is now doing better and feeling "good."

"I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because [I'm not] quieting or diminishing any part of myself," she said.

Lovato said she uses alcohol and marijuana in moderation and identifies as "California sober."

Lovato will also share her struggles in the new docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premieres March 23 on YouTube. She said at a panel for the show this month that her overdose caused three strokes and a heart attack.

"Unfortunately, I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today," Lovato said. "I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision. I also, for a long time, had a really hard time reading."

Lovato will release her seventh studio album, Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over, on April 2.