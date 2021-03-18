March 18 (UPI) -- Eric Bischoff is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the company announced on Thursday.

Bischoff learned of his induction while appearing on podcast After the Bell hosted by WWE announcer Corey Graves. Bischoff was left speechless upon hearing the news.

Advertisement

The professional wrestling executive and on-air personality got his start in the late 1980s hosting American Wrestling Association shows on ESPN.

He then joined World Championship Wrestling in 1991, WWE's biggest competitor. Bischoff went on to become an executive producer of WCW and launched the brand's own weekly program to compete with WWE's Monday Night Raw titled Monday Nitro.

Bischoff also helped bring the likes of Hulk Hogan, the late great Macho Man Randy Savage, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and more over to WCW. Bischoff, on WCW programming, was a part of The nWo with Hogan, Hall and Nash, one of the most dominant and popular groups in professional wrestling history.

WWE purchased WCW in 2001 with Bischoff becoming the first on-screen general manager of Raw in 2002. The moment shocked the professional wrestling world as he was seen embracing his former real-life rival, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Bischoff, as the general manager, got into notable feuds with Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and more.

"@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of it biggest characters and events. Now, it's time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!!" WWE head Triple H said on Twitter.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 6 and be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. Former Women's Champion Molly Holly is also a part of the Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The Induction Ceremony will also include the Hall of Fame class of 2020, which never got to have an event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nWo, Dave Bautista, aka Batista, John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, Nikki and Brie Bella, the late British Bulldog and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger make up the Hall of Fame class of 2020.