March 18 (UPI) -- Britney Spears hopes to name Jodi Montgomery as a permanent conservator of her person and estate.

Spears' attorney, Samuel Ingham, said at a remote court hearing Wednesday that he plans to file a petition to request the court make Montgomery a permanent conservator for Spears, 39, according to NBC News.

Entertainment Tonight said Ingham will file the petition on behalf of Spears, rather than Montgomery's attorneys filing the petition.

Spears has been under a conservatorship headed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008. Montgomery, a professionally licensed conservator, temporarily took over the role in 2019 when Jamie Spears briefly stepped down due to health issues.

Spears previously requested in August 2020 that Montgomery be named the permanent conservator of her person. The request was denied, although the financial institution Bessemer Trust was made a co-conservator of Spears' estate.

Spears' conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement was explored in the recent documentary The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears.

BBC Two announced Wednesday that it is developing a new documentary about Spears' conservatorship.