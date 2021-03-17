March 17 (UPI) -- Sam Smith took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter performed their song "Kids Again" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show.

Advertisement

Smith performed while standing next to a table with a bouquet of flowers and a cup of tea. They were accompanied by musicians and backup singers.

"Kids Again" appears on Smith's third studio album, Love Goes, released in October. Smith released the album alongside a music video for "Kids Again" that shows them spending a lonely day at Brighton Pier.

Smith previously said on Instagram that Love Goes is "a celebration of youth and music and singing like a drama queen."

In November, Smith said on Good Morning America that they wrote much of the album before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wrote a lot of this album before COVID and I stayed with it. I was like, 'I'm going to put it out there.' I'm really happy I did," the singer said. "It's super fun and it's light."

"I just made it during a really experimental time," they added. "But it's a weird time to release music. Very weird."

Love Goes also features the singles "My Oasis" and "Diamonds."