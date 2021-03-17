March 17 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Black Keys and more are set to perform at the Triller Fight Club boxing event that features internet personality Jake Paul vs. fighter Ben Askren.

Snoop Dogg's new group with Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort named Mt. Westmore will also be performing at the event along with Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer. This will mark Mt. Westmore's debut.

The four-hour show, which combines boxing and music, will air on April 17 for $49.99 on pay-per-view, FITE.tv, FITE apps and through TrillerFightClub.com.

Filmmaker Bert Marcus (The American Meme, The Apollo) is serving as director.

Paul will appear in an original series titled PRBLM CHILD on Triller and FITE TV that tracks his training to take on Askren. Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Ryan Garcia, Askren, Jorge Masvidal and Snoop Dogg will also appear on the series, which arrives on Friday.

Triller Fight Club is a partnership between music and social media platform Triller, Snoop Dogg and Ryan Kavanaugh. Triller Fight Club launched last year by presenting Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach, Bad Boy Frank Mir vs. Antonio Tarver and Joe Fournier vs. music star Reykon will also be featured on the next edition of Triller Fight Club.