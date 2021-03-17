March 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Songbird, a sci-fi thriller starring KJ Apa, and new seasons of The Handmaid's Tale and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April:

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1

Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19

Chopped Season 44

Chopped Sweets Season 1

Christina on the Coast Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34-35

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1

Guy's Grocery Games Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 19

Tournament of Champions Season 1

Undercover Billionaire Season 1

UniKitty Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 18

Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12

2012

28 Days Later

A Hologram for the King

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Simple Plan

The Abyss

Before We Go

Bug

Bulworth

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter

Changing Lanes

Chappaquiddick

Chato's Land

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Cohen and Tate

The Color Purple

The Dead Zone

The Devil's Double

Devil in a Blue Dress

Die Hard

Die Hard with a Vengeance

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dude, Where's My Car?

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Frankie & Alice

Friends with Benefits

Garden State

The Gift

Girl with a Pearl Earring

Guess Who

Hancock

The Hunting Party

In the Mix

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport

Lady in a Cage

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Life of Crime

Live Free or Die Hard

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

The Man Who Could Cheat Death

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Monster's Ball

Motel Hell

Napeleon Dynamite

Never Back Down

New in Town

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

The Out-of-Towners

The Pawnbroker

Platoon

The Polar Express

The Preacher's Wife

The Program

Ramona and Beezus

The Replacement Killers

Rio

The Sandlot

Scary Movie 4

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Shaft

Shrek 2

The Skull

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sliver

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Star Trek: Generations

Step Up Revolution

The Sum of All Fears

That Thing You Do!

The Upside

Vanilla Sky

Virtuosity

Waiting to Exhale

War

Warriors of Virtue

What About Bob?

Where the Heart Is

Young Sherlock Holmes

April 2

WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere

Manifest Season 3 Premiere

The Moody's Season 2 Finale

Real Housewives of New York City Season 12

April 3

Hysterical Series Premiere

Blair Witch

April 5

Girl

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12

April 8

Home Economics Series Premiere

April 9

Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 2 Premiere

Rebel Series Premiere

The Standard

Stars Fell on Alabama

April 10

The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Desierto

Knuckledust

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4

Spontaneous

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10

April 16

Fly Like a Girl

Songbird

April 17

Modern Persuasion

Thelma

April 20

Sasquatch (Hulu Original)

April 21

Cruel Summer Series Premiere

April 22

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World

April 23

The Place of No Words

April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme

April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The 93rd Oscars

April 28

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival

April 30

The Judge

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April:

April 27

Our Idiot Brother

April 30

50/50

9 to 5

Affliction

Article 99

Beloved

Bloody Sunday

Blow

Body of Evidence

Changing Lanes

Chato's Land

Cocktail

Cohen and Tate

Crimes of the Heart

Damien - Omen II

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Dukes of Hazzard

Escape from Alcatraz

Everything Must Go

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

From Hell

G.I. Jane

Garfield

Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness

Happy Tears

The Haunting in Connecticut

The Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hitman's Run

How Do You Know

The Hunting Party

The January Man

Jennifer 8

Jumping the Broom

The Last Waltz

Mad Max

Madea Goes to Jail

Mafia! (Jane Austen's)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Motel Hell

Mousehunt

My Best Friend's Girl

Never Back Down

Ninja Assassin

The Omen

Only God Forgives

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Platoon

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Tides

The Replacement Killers

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shaft

The Shootist

Sideways

Strategic Air Command

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teresa'a Tattoo

That Thing You Do!

Two Weeks

Waking Ned Devine

Walking Tall

Warriors of Virtue

What About Bob?

The Whole Nine Yards

Wonder Boys

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Young Adult