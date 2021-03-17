March 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch Songbird, a sci-fi thriller starring KJ Apa, and new seasons of The Handmaid's Tale and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in April.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in April:
April 1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Season 1
Caribbean Life Seasons 18-19
Chopped Season 44
Chopped Sweets Season 1
Christina on the Coast Season 2
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Seasons 34-35
Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 1
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Season 1
Guy's Grocery Games Season 22
Naked and Afraid XL Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 19
Tournament of Champions Season 1
Undercover Billionaire Season 1
UniKitty Season 3
Vegas Chef Prizefight Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 18
Higurashi: When They Cry Season 1, Episodes 1-12
2012
28 Days Later
A Hologram for the King
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Simple Plan
The Abyss
Before We Go
Bug
Bulworth
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Changing Lanes
Chappaquiddick
Chato's Land
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Cohen and Tate
The Color Purple
The Dead Zone
The Devil's Double
Devil in a Blue Dress
Die Hard
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dude, Where's My Car?
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frankie & Alice
Friends with Benefits
Garden State
The Gift
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Guess Who
Hancock
The Hunting Party
In the Mix
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport
Lady in a Cage
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Life of Crime
Live Free or Die Hard
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
The Man Who Could Cheat Death
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Monster's Ball
Motel Hell
Napeleon Dynamite
Never Back Down
New in Town
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
The Out-of-Towners
The Pawnbroker
Platoon
The Polar Express
The Preacher's Wife
The Program
Ramona and Beezus
The Replacement Killers
Rio
The Sandlot
Scary Movie 4
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Shaft
Shrek 2
The Skull
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sliver
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Star Trek: Generations
Step Up Revolution
The Sum of All Fears
That Thing You Do!
The Upside
Vanilla Sky
Virtuosity
Waiting to Exhale
War
Warriors of Virtue
What About Bob?
Where the Heart Is
Young Sherlock Holmes
April 2
WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Organized Crime Series Premiere
Manifest Season 3 Premiere
The Moody's Season 2 Finale
Real Housewives of New York City Season 12
April 3
Hysterical Series Premiere
Blair Witch
April 5
Girl
April 7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 1, Episodes 1-12
April 8
Home Economics Series Premiere
April 9
Everything's Gonna Be Okay Season 2 Premiere
Rebel Series Premiere
The Standard
Stars Fell on Alabama
April 10
The Day I Became a God Season 1, Episodes 1-12
Desierto
Knuckledust
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4
Spontaneous
April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10
April 16
Fly Like a Girl
Songbird
April 17
Modern Persuasion
Thelma
April 20
Sasquatch (Hulu Original)
April 21
Cruel Summer Series Premiere
April 22
Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World
April 23
The Place of No Words
April 25
Wild Mountain Thyme
April 26
The Oscars Red Carpet Show
The 93rd Oscars
April 28
The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Arrival
April 30
The Judge
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in April:
April 27
Our Idiot Brother
April 30
50/50
9 to 5
Affliction
Article 99
Beloved
Bloody Sunday
Blow
Body of Evidence
Changing Lanes
Chato's Land
Cocktail
Cohen and Tate
Crimes of the Heart
Damien - Omen II
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Dukes of Hazzard
Escape from Alcatraz
Everything Must Go
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
From Hell
G.I. Jane
Garfield
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness
Happy Tears
The Haunting in Connecticut
The Haunting Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hitman's Run
How Do You Know
The Hunting Party
The January Man
Jennifer 8
Jumping the Broom
The Last Waltz
Mad Max
Madea Goes to Jail
Mafia! (Jane Austen's)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Motel Hell
Mousehunt
My Best Friend's Girl
Never Back Down
Ninja Assassin
The Omen
Only God Forgives
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
Pretty Woman
The Prince of Tides
The Replacement Killers
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shaft
The Shootist
Sideways
Strategic Air Command
The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
Teresa'a Tattoo
That Thing You Do!
Two Weeks
Waking Ned Devine
Walking Tall
Warriors of Virtue
What About Bob?
The Whole Nine Yards
Wonder Boys
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Young Adult