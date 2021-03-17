March 17 (UPI) -- Halle Berry is celebrating her daughter Nahla's 13th birthday.

The 54-year-old actress marked the occasion Tuesday by sharing a rare photo of Nahla on Instagram.

The picture shows Berry and Nahla laughing as Berry embraces her daughter. Berry posted a sweet tribute to Nahla in the caption.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo," she wrote.

Berry also shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Nahla's birthday cake. The cake featured white frosting, colorful sprinkles and 13 blue and pink candles.

"I love you Nahla Boo," Berry wrote. "Here's to 13 beautiful years aroind the [sun]."

Nahla is Berry's daughter with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry. Berry also has a son, Maceo, 7, with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry discussed how motherhood changed her life in an interview with InStyle in 2019.

"Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person," she said. "I'm more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down."

Berry said she spent "almost 10 years being in mom mode" and was at a point where she could also focus on her career.

"I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive," she said. "It keeps me connected to my children because I'm alive in the world."

Berry will direct and star in the new film Bruised, in which she plays an MMA fighter. She will also star in The Mothership, a movie from Matthew Charman in development at Netflix.