March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 57)

-- Singer/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 54)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 49)

-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 48)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 44)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 42)

-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 42)

-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 40)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 34)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 33)

-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 29)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 24)