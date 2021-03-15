March 15 (UPI) -- Model Karlie Kloss has given birth to her first child, her businessman husband, Joshua Kushner, announced on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world," Kushner captioned Sunday's photo of his newborn, who can be seen snoozing in a hospital crib.

The baby's face is not visible, but the child is wearing a blue hat and a tiny hand can be seen outside a white blanket with pink and blue stripes.

The sex and name of the infant were not mentioned in the post.

Kloss, 28, announced her pregnancy in November. She is a former Victoria's Secret model who has also modeled for Nike, L'Oreal Paris, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen.

Joshua Kushner, 35, is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump.