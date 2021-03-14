March 14 (UPI) -- The Hills and Laguna Beach alum Lo Bosworth announced on Instagram this weekend that she has been recovering from a traumatic brain injury she suffered two years ago.

"I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off its hinges and on to my head," Bosworth, 34, wrote in Saturday's post.

"I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months. I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later. THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all. Also didn't tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time at @lovewellness."

As the world focused on the coronavirus pandemic this past year, Bosworth was starting to feel better.

"It took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity," she said. "This post is dedicated to my health and your health - precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love."