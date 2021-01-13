Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards has moved to April 4, placing it away from the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) made the announcement on Wednesday after The Recording Academy recently pushed the Grammys back to the same day as the SAG Awards on March 14.

The SAG Awards will air at 9 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. Nominees will be announced on Feb. 4.

The SAG Awards will be a one-hour event to honor outstanding film and television performances from 2020.

SAG-AFTRA recently said it was disappointed that the Grammys moved to the same day as the SAG Awards. The Recording Academy postponed the Grammys from its Jan. 31 date due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.

"We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14, announced today for this year's Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry," SAG-AFTRA said.