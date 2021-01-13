Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Pokémon is recruiting pop star Katy Perry for its 25th anniversary celebration.

The media franchise teased a collaboration with Perry and other artists Wednesday while kicking off its 25th anniversary celebration.

Pokémon shared a video that takes fans on "a walk down memory lane." The video features plush and toy Pokémon while giving a glimpse of past Pokémon games and the consoles they were played on.

At the end of the video, a toy Pikachu is shown skateboarding past marquee lights reading "Katy Perry & Pokémon." Perry is then heard singing the world "electric."

Pokémon also posted a teaser photo of Perry with a Pikachu tail.

"You can't have a party without a playlist! Right, @katyperry? Hope you're ready for some exciting musical surprises this year, Trainers!" the caption reads.

Pokémon said in a press release that it is working on a new music program with Universal Music Group. The project, called P25 Music, will feature Perry and other artists.

"Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO. I've even visited the Pokémon Cafe in Japan while on tour!" Perry said.

"It is an honor to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it's provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world," the singer added.

Pokémon Company International vice president of marketing Colin Palmer said Perry will be "a wonderful ambassador" for the 25th anniversary.

"In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokémon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting," Palmer said. "Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can't wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned."