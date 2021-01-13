Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm Games and publisher Ubisoft announced on Tuesday a new story-driven, open-world Star Wars video game.

The untitled project is being developed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's The Division and The Division 2.

Massive Entertainment will be using the Snowdrop graphics engine from The Division to bring the Star Wars game to life.

"We know that fans of Star Wars value the feeling of immersion - of being transported into the Star Wars galaxy and moving through richly-detailed environments. It's fun to imagine what the team at Massive can do within Star Wars by bringing their innovative spirit and their commitment to quality," Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly said in a statement.

Publisher Electronic Arts was previously the exclusive home for Star Wars video games. Lucasfilm Games said it will continue working with EA while opening up their doors to other companies.

EA last released Star Wars: Squadrons for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in October.

"We're really proud of the games we have created with EA. We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we've got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA," Reilly said.

Lucasfilm Games announced on Tuesday a new Indiana Jones video game from publisher Bethesda and developer MachineGames, the team behind the newest iteration of Wolfenstein.