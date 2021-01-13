Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Paley Center for Media announced plans for its 2021 PaleyFest on Wednesday. The 2021 celebration of television will conduct virtual panels, the first three of which the Center announced.

ABC's Big Sky, CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden and a retrospective of HBO's Six Feet Under will be among the shows presenting virtual panels. Paley Center members and Citi cardmembers will get access to panels beginning March. 23. The public can view panels on Yahoo Entertainment beginning March 29 at 8 PM EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The Paley Center canceled PaleyFest 2020 in March when the state of California cancelled in person events. The 2020 PaleyFest ultimately occurred virtually with Zoom panels.

The Late Late Show panel will feature a conversation with Corden. Big Sky creator David E. Kelley thanked the Paley Center for including him and his cast in a press release. Paley Patron Members will have access to these panels live as they are recorded.

Six Feet Under creator Alan Ball will also participate in a conversation with cast members to be announced. The PaleyFest panel will mark the 20th anniversary of the show's 2001 premiere on HBO and offer exclusive content for Paley Center Members.

The Paley Center added that it will announce more titles for PaleyFest 2021 on Feb. 9.