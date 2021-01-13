Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Harry Potter video game Hogwarts Legacy, from publisher Warner Bros. Games and Portkey Games, has been delayed until 2022.

Hogwarts Legacy was first announced in September and was originally scheduled to come out in 2021. An exact release date has not been set.

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022," a statement reads from the game's official Twitter account.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity) is developing the title.

The game is an open-world, action role-playing game that takes place in the 1800s. Players will customize their own character who attends Hogwarts and can craft potions, master spells and explore hidden locations.

"Experience a new story set at Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear down the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world," reads a synopsis.