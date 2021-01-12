Jan. 12 (UPI) -- WWE COO Triple H returned to Raw and faced his former pupil Randy Orton in the main event.

Triple H kicked off the show on Monday, which needed to be adjusted after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19. McIntyre was originally going to face Orton on Raw.

Advertisement

Triple H barely got a word in before he was interrupted by Orton who wondered if The Game had returned to perhaps grant him the WWE Championship due to McIntyre's absence.

Triple H said Orton should win the Royal Rumble if he wanted another shot at the title before he praised The Viper for setting The Fiend Bray Wyatt on fire weeks ago. Triple H said it made sense as The Fiend stood in his way, but called into question why Orton has continued to mock WWE legends, as seen last week on Raw.

Orton then challenged Triple H to a fight instead of a regular wrestling match. Triple H declined until Orton made comments about his wife Stephanie McMahon. Triple H then agreed to the fight by punching Orton.

Triple H and Orton traded multiple haymakers in their main event fight that did not have a referee present. Triple H brawled with Orton outside the ring and threw him into the steel steeps, which caused Orton to start bleeding from his cheek.

Advertisement

Triple H slammed Orton onto the announcer's desk and grabbed his signature weapon, the sledgehammer. Triple H got ready to use the weapon until the lights in the arena went out and the sledgehammer was suddenly set on fire.

Alexa Bliss then appeared in the ring after music from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House started playing. Triple H was gone but Orton remained. Bliss shot a fire ball at Orton, which left him screaming in pain as Raw went off the air.

McIntyre addressed fans about testing positive for COVID-19 and told viewers at home that he has no symptoms. The champ said that if he can get it, anyone can get it, and stated that the only way to stop the virus is by wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines.

McIntyre additionally addressed Hall of Famer and living legend Goldberg challenging him for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on Jan. 31.

McIntyre said he was left disappointed by meeting one of his heroes and mentioned how Goldberg has never been able to hold the WWE Championship during his career.

McIntyre then accepted Goldberg's challenge, making the match official.

Other moments from Raw included Lacey Evans defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair thanks to help from Ric Flair who Evans has been flirting with; Jaxson Ryker defeating Jeff Hardy; Hardy then recovering to defeat Elias; Keith Lee and Sheamus defeating Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison; Lee then defeating Sheamus as the pair settled their differences; T-Bar of Retribution defeating The New Day's Xavier Woods; Bobby Lashley successfully defending his United States Championship against Riddle; Riddle then defeating MVP by disqualification; AJ Styles defeating Drew Gulak; and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke.