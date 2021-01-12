Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, was the big winner at the 30th annual Gotham Awards.

From writer and director Chloe Zhao, the film won two awards, including Best Feature and the Gotham Audience Award. It follows McDormand as she hits the open road after losing everything following the Great Recession.

The Assistant, First Cow, Never Rarely Sometimes Always and Relic were also nominated for Best Feature.

The newly renamed Gotham Film and Media Institute, formerly known as IFP, held the event Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The event featured both live and virtual aspects.

Chadwick Boseman was honored with a posthumous Actor Tribute. Viola Davis received the Actress Tribute, Steve McQueen the Director's Tribute, Ryan Murphy the Industry Tribute and the cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7 received the inaugural Ensemble Tribute.

Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and his 42 co-star, Andre Holland, paid tribute to the late actor. Boseman died in August at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.

"Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us," Ledward said.

Other winners included A Thousand Cuts and Time tying for Best Documentary; Identifying Features for Best International Feature; Andrew Patterson for Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award for The Vast of Night; The Forty-Year-Old Version and Fourteen tying for Best Screenplay; Riz Ahmed for Best Actor for Sound of Metal; Nicole Beharie for Best Actress for Miss Juneteenth; Kingsley Ben-Adir for Breakthrough Actor for One Night in Miami...; Watchmen for Breakthrough Series - Long Format and I May Destroy You for Breakthrough Series - Short Format.