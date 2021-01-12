Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Issa Rae has joined MasterClass and has launched a new series on the platform where she teaches how to create outside the lines.

Rae will use her shows The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and Insecure to show members how to develop a pilot, build characters, dialogue and how to work with and through feedback.

In a trailer for the class, Rae said she will detail how to transition from the internet into television and film, stating that the only difference between the online-based Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl and HBO's Insecure is money.

"A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that's never been part of my process," Rae said in a statement.

"In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I've gone through, every mistake that I've made and everything that I've learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class if for you," she continued.

MasterClass, a subscription-based streaming platform, was launched in 2015 and features over 100 instructors and classes covering arts and entertainment, business, design and style, sports, gaming, writing and more.