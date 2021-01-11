Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE's The New Day will pay homage to the late Jon Huber, known to wrestling fans as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, on Monday's episode of their podcast, titled Feel the Power.

New Day members Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E will host special guests Cesaro, Tyler Breeze and Huber's longtime tag team partner Erick Rowan to discuss Huber's legacy inside and outside the ring.

Huber died in December at the age of 41 from a non-COVID related lung issue. He competed in WWE as Luke Harper where he was a member of the Wyatt Family and was a former Intercontinental and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Huber last competed in AEW as Brodie Lee where he was the leader of The Dark Order and was a former TNT Champion. Rowan appeared on AEW's special episode of Dynamite that paid tribute to Huber.

The New Day: Feel the Power can be streamed on Spotify and wherever podcasts are available. The full Huber episode will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network starting Monday at 10 a.m. EST.