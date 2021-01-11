Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Big Brother alums Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo have announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

"Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful #cococalientefamily," Franzel said on Sunday alongside a photo of herself and Arroyo sitting together in a bed.

Franzel's photo features the couple surrounded by food including pizza, chips and candy and a sign announcing her pregnancy.

Arroyo uploaded to his Instagram a photo of himself pointing at a sonogram. Arroyo mentioned in the caption that Franzel is 11 weeks pregnant.

Franzel, 28, and Arroyo, 29, appeared on Big Brother Season 18 and got engaged on Big Brother Season 20 in 2018.

Big Brother Season 22, which featured Cody Calafiore winning in October, also explored Franzel and Arroyo's wedding planning.

The couple additionally appeared on The Amazing Race Season 31.