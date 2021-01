Pat Benatar performs at the 35th annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, N.J., on July 29, 2017. The rocker turns 67 on January 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935 (age 86)

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943

-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 76)

-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 77)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 72)

-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 68)

-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 65)

-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 62)

-- Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 47)

-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 42)

-- Model Keyshia Ka'oir in 1985 (age 36)