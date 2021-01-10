Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Poet Robinson Jeffers in 1887

-- Musician Ronnie Hawkins in 1935 (age 86)

-- Historian Stephen Ambrose in 1936

-- Olympic decathlon champion Bill Toomey in 1939 (age 82)

-- Singer Jim Croce in 1943

-- Singer Frank Sinatra Jr. in 1944

-- Singer/songwriter Rod Stewart in 1945 (age 76)

-- Musician Donald Fagen in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor William Sanderson in 1944 (age 77)

-- X-rated film actor Linda Lovelace in 1949

-- Boxer George Foreman in 1949 (age 72)

-- Singer Pat Benatar in 1953 (age 68)

-- Singer Shawn Colvin in 1956 (age 65)

-- New Zealand screenwriter Fran Walsh in 1959 (age 62)

-- Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jemaine Clement in 1974 (age 47)

-- Rapper Chris Smith in 1979 (age 42)

-- Model Keyshia Ka'oir in 1985 (age 36)