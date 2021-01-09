Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- Pope Gregory XV in 1554
-- Women's suffrage and peace movement leader Carrie Chapman Catt in 1859
-- French novelist Simone de Beauvoir in 1908
-- Entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee in 1911
-- Richard Nixon, 37th president of the United States, in 1913
-- Author Judith Krantz in 1928
-- Football Hall of Fame member Bart Starr in 1934
-- Actor Bob Denver in 1935; sportscaster Dick Enberg in 1935
-- Actor Susannah York in 1939
-- Singer Joan Baez in 1941 (age 80)
-- Musician Jimmy Page in 1944 (age 77)
-- Country singer Crystal Gayle in 1951 (age 70)
-- Actor J.K. Simmons in 1955 (age 66)
-- Actor Imelda Staunton in 1956 (age 65)
-- Guatemalan activist/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchu in 1959 (age 62)
-- Actor Joely Richardson in 1965 (age 56)
-- Bandleader Dave Matthews in 1967 (age 54)
-- Rapper Sean Paul in 1973 (age 48)
-- Actor Omari Hardwick in 1974 (age 47)
-- Pop singer AJ McLean in 1978 (age 43)
-- Golfer Sergio Garcia in 1980 (age 41)
-- Kate Middleton, duchess of Cambridge, in 1982 (age 39)
-- Actor Nina Dobrev in 1989 (age 32)
-- Actor Nicola Peltz in 1995 (age 26)
-- Actor Kerris Dorsey in 1998 (age 23)