John David Washington and Zendaya star in "Malcom & Marie," a new film from writer and director Sam Levinson. The actors portray a couple questioning their relationship across the span of an evening.

The film, which streams Feb. 5, stars Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple who begin to question their relationship.

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer and unveiled a new poster for Malcolm & Marie, an upcoming romantic drama from director Sam Levinson starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Malcolm & Marie, which arrives on the streaming service Feb. 5, stars Washington as a filmmaker returning home from a successful movie premiere with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya.

"The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love," Netflix said of the film.

The trailer features Washington and Zendaya in various states of romance and conflict as their conversations lead them to question their future together.

The movie is billed as "an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future."

Levinson wrote and directed Malcolm & Marie, with Marcell Rev serving as cinematographer. The executive producers are Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Scott Mescudi.