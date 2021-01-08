Best-selling author Craig Johnson's next novel "Daughter of the Morning Star" is expected to go on sale Sept. 21. Photo by Judith Johnson/Penguin/Random House

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Author Craig Johnson has announced the title and publication date of his next Sheriff Walt Longmire mystery.

"The new Walt Longmire novel, Daughter of the Morning Star (9/21) gets turned in to Viking/Penguin today... No, it's not that long," Johnson wrote on Facebook Friday.

The post featured a photo of a tall stack of paper sitting on a table.

Johnson's most recent Longmire adventure, Next to Last Stand, was published in September 2020.

The book series also inspired a beloved TV show, which ran 2012-17 and starred Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Adam Bartley, Louanne Stephens, Katee Sackhoff, Cassidy Freeman, A Martinez, Bailey Chase, John Bishop, Jeffrey De Serrano, and Zahn McClarnon.

The 2021 edition of the Longmire Days fan event in Wyoming is scheduled for July 22-25.