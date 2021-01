Gaby Hoffmann attends the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. The actor turns 38 on January 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Riley attends the premiere of "Maleficient: Mistress Of Evil" at Odeon Imax Waterloo in London on October 9, 2019. The actor turns 40 on January 8. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Noah Cyrus arrives for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. The singer turns 21 on January 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Publisher Frank Doubleday in 1862

-- Actor William Hartnell in 1908

-- Comic actor Larry Storch in 1923 (age 98)

-- Newsman Charles Osgood in 1933 (age 88)

-- Elvis Presley, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "undisputed king," in 1935

-- Singer Shirley Bassey in 1937 (age 84)

-- Game show host Bob Eubanks in 1938 (age 83)

-- British comedian Graham Chapman in 1941

-- Actor Yvette Mimieux in 1942 (age 79)

-- British physicist/author Stephen Hawking 1942

-- Author Terry Brooks in 1944 (age 77)

-- Radio talk show host Kojo Nnamdi in 1945 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Robby Krieger in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member David Bowie in 1947

-- Guitarist/singer Terry Sylvester in 1947 (age 74)

-- Singer R. Kelly, born as Robert Sylvester Kelly, in 1967 (age 54)

-- Singer Jenny Lewis in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Windell Middlebrooks in 1979

-- Actor Sam Riley in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Genevieve Padalecki in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Gaby Hoffmann in 1982 (age 39)

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Freddie Stroma in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Khylin Rhambo in 1996 (age 25)

-- Singer Noah Cyrus in 2000 (age 21)