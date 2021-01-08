Jan. 8 (UPI) -- 9-1-1 star Ryan Guzman is a dad of two.

The 33-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, daughter Genevieve Valentina, with his partner, actress Chrysti Ane.

Guzman shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself, Ane and their baby girl.

"Genevieve Valentina Guzman, Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence. Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa," he captioned the post.

Ane confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"Well world, I think it's time I make a confession.... I've been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine. We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm," she wrote. "Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us. I'm so happy we did that. It was so special."

Guzman's 9-1-1 co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt and actors Briana Evigan and Mario Lopez were among those to congratulate Guzman and Ane in the comments.

"The made my day congrats!!!!! You are all so beautiful. What a family!" Evigan said.

Guzman and Ane also have a son, Mateo Lopez, who turns two years old on Jan. 24. The couple kept Ane's second pregnancy secret but shared a video Thursday documenting her pregnancy journey.

Guzman plays Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz on the Fox series 9-1-1. The series co-stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds and Kenneth Choi and will return for a fourth season Jan. 18.