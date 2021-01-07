Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Broadway production of Mean Girls announced on Twitter Thursday that it would not resume performances when productions reopen in New York. However, the show still plans a national tour beginning this summer.

The final Broadway performance of Mean Girls was March 11 according to Broadway World. The show played 833 performances since opening April 8, 2018.

Broadway suspended performances for the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 in March. By June, The Broadway League cancelled all shows for the remainder of the year. Broadway anticipates reopening some productions beginning after May 30.

Mean Girls is not the first Broaadway show to end its run due to the pandemic. Disney's Frozen musical announced in May it would not reopen after the pandemic. The pandemic also prevented the official opening of Hangmen after previews, as well as a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Mean Girls is based on the 2004 movie starring Lindsay Lohan as a teen who infiltrates the popular girls, played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert. Tina Fey wrote the movie and the book for the Broadway show.

The show features music by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. Paramount, the studio who released the 2004 film, is also planning a film adaptation of the musical.