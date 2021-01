Katie Couric arrives on the red carpet at Tina Brown's eighth annual Women in the World Summit on April 5, 2017, in New York City. She turns 64 on January 7. File Photo by George Napolitano/UPI | License Photo

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. The actor turns 50 on January 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States, in 1800

-- St. Bernadette, born Marie-Bernarde Soubirous, in 1844

-- Film executive Adolph Zukor in 1873

-- Author Zora Neale Hurston in 1891

-- Actor Butterfly McQueen in 1911

-- Author William Blatty in 1928

-- Rolling Stone magazine publisher Jann Wenner in 1946 (age 75)

-- Singer Kenny Loggins in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Erin Gray in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor David Caruso in 1956 (age 65)

-- Television personality Katie Couric in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Nicolas Cage in 1964 (age 57)

-- Actor Jeremy Renner in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Dustin Diamond in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Lauren Cohan in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Brett Dalton in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Robert Sheehan in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Marcus Scribner in 2000 (age 21)