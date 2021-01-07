Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is introducing her newborn son.

The 27-year-old professional dancer shared a photo and her baby boy's name, Kevin Leo, Wednesday on Instagram after giving birth last week.

The photo shows Carson's son sleeping with a wooden name plaque reading "Leo" resting on his chest. The infant is Carson's first child with her husband, Carson McAllister.

In the caption, Carson said she and McAllister named their son after McAllister's late dad, Kevin McAllister.

"Kevin Leo McAllister," Carson wrote. "Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021."

"My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo," she said.

DWTS pros Emma Slater and Alan Bersten were among those to congratulate Carson in the comments.

"Omg congratulations!!! Hi baby Leo!!! I love you so much already!!" Slater wrote.

"Beautiful name. Congrats," Bersten said.

Carson had announced Leo's birth Tuesday. She told fans she had "a really hard 24 hour labor" and "an unexpected c-section" but was healthy and doing well.

Carson and McAllister married in January 2016 and announced in July that they were expecting. The couple said in August that they were expecting a baby boy.

Carson has competed as a pro in 11 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with actor Kel Mitchell in Season 28, where they finished as the runners-up.