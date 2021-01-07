Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe is mourning the death of his mom.

The 31-year-old professional dancer shared his grief Wednesday following his mother's death.

Motsepe posted a photo of his mom on Instagram Stories.

"I am gonna miss you mama," he wrote. "I love you #RIP."

Motsepe got emotional during an earlier video on Instagram Stories, saying he "woke up this morning to the most painful news ever."

"I lost the queen of my heart," Motsepe said.

Motsepe shared family photos, including pictures with his girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, while reflecting on 2020 in a post on New Year's Eve.

"While there are no words to describe the many challenges 2020 had in store for us, I find myself inspired by not only those I hold close to my heart but humanity. This year more than ever, I've seen people come together like never before, and while uncertainty is still in the air, I hope we continue being there for each other," the dancer said.

"Thank you all for your kindness and love, and may 2021 bring you joy, health and light #love #family #friends #happynewyear," he added.

Motsepe has competed in nine seasons of DWTS. He was last partnered with actress Anne Heche in Season 29.