Jan. 6 (UPI) -- SAG-AFTRA says it is "extremely disappointed" by the new Grammys date.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) reacted Tuesday after the Recording Academy rescheduled the 2021 Grammy Awards to March 14, the same day as the SAG Awards.

SAG-AFTRA addressed the move in a statement Tuesday, saying it is "extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date."

"We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry," the labor union said.

News broke Tuesday that the Recording Academy and CBS were postponing the Grammy Awards due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County. The Grammys were to take place Jan. 31.

"The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year. we will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission," SAG-AFTRA said.

"Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships," the organization added.

SAG-AFTRA said it is in contact with the Recording Academy and "will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year's awards season as successful as possible."

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many events and production on projects in the entertainment industry. SAG-AFTRA said in December that most productions will remain on hiatus until mid-January or later.