The 51-year-old singer discussed Shelton's "magical" proposal during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following her engagement to the country music star in October.
Advertisement
Stefani said Shelton managed to keep his proposal plans secret and caught her off guard.
"It was actually pretty magical," she said. "Wasn't expecting it at the moment that it happened, at all. Didn't have any idea, nobody knew. I think he had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier."
Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 following their respective splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. On The Tonight Show, Stefani said she was beginning to have concerns about her future with Shelton when he finally proposed.
"I got to tell you, I was sort of like, 'What's happening with us?'" she said. "Like, it was kind of in my mind, like 'We've been together for a long time now. What's going on?' I was in that place in my head."
Shelton proposed during a trip with family to their new home in Oklahoma. Stefani said the trip nearly didn't happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were this close to canceling the trip. We ended up making it all happen, and we were all here at the ranch and basically it happened," she said. "It was pretty magical."
Shelton kept the engagement ring in his truck and eventually hid it in a cabinet at the ranch. Shelton proposed after asking Stefani to get a fire starter from the cabinet, where she found the ring.
"I open the cabinet and there's this ring there. I'm like, 'Are you serious?' We both start bawling," Stefani said.
On The Tonight Show, Stefani also performed her new single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself." The song is her first non-festive solo single since "Misery," released in 2016, and will appear on her forthcoming fifth album.
Moments from Gwen Stefani's career
Gwen Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. The next month, Stefani appeared at a benefit concert for the City of Hope Spirit of Life Award dinner. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Stefani shows off her rings to the media at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards in New York City on October 19, 2001. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and her group No Doubt won "Best Group Video" at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 29, 2002. Earlier that month, Stefani told Women's Wear Daily she was planning on designing a fashion line. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego on January 26, 2003. The previous fall, No Doubt appeared on the Rolling Stones anniversary tour. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani (C) arrives with her dancers for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 14, 2004. The month before Stefani made her solo debut and following spring, Stefani's song "Hollaback Girl" topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani (L) and her husband at the time, singer Gavin Rossdale, arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2005. Later that year, she announced her first solo U.S. tour. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani performs at the Y100 Summer Splash show in Sunrise, Fla., on May 24, 2005. A couple months later, Stefani won multiple awards at the Teen Choice Awards. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Stefani performs in concert in West Palm Beach, Fla., on May 9, 2007. The following year, Stefani was named favorite female singer at the People's Choice Awards. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Stefani acknowledges audience applause with her son, Kingston, after she unveiled her Spring 2008 L.A.M.B. collection at the Mercedes Benz 7th on 6 Fashion Week in New York City on September 5, 2007. The following year, Stefani designed new uniforms for the employees of W Hotels. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and No Doubt perform a sound check before their performance on "Today" in New York City on May 1, 2009. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and No Doubt perform in concert in West Palm Beach, Fla., on June 3, 2009. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Stefani walks out on the runway after the fall collections of L.A.M.B are presented at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City on February 11, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and No Doubt arrive for the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2010. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Stefani walks on the runway after the L.A.M.B. fashion show at the Fall Fashion Week in New York City on February 17, 2011. The month before, Stefani was named a new face of L'Oreal Paris. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Rossdale (L) and Stefani arrive on the red carpet before the screening of the film "The Tree of Life" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 16, 2011. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Stefani attends the premiere of the video "My Valentine" held in West Hollywood, Calif., on April 13, 2012. The next day, Stefani attended a screening of three videos directed by Paul McCartney. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and No Doubt perform on "Good Morning America" in Central Park in New York City on July 27, 2012. The following month, Stefani hosted a fundraising event where first lady Michelle Obama spoke about President Barack Obama's reelection campaign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and Rossdale arrive with their sons Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale (L) and Kingston Rossdale to the premiere of "Monsters University" in Los Angeles on June 17, 2013. The couple divorced in late 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 24, 2014. A few days later, Stefani appeared in Chelsea Handler's finale of her show "Chelsea Lately." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani and baby Apollo Rossdale watch the quarter-finals at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on September 4, 2014. Later that month, Stefani and "The Voice" co-star Blake Shelton had a lip sync battle on "The Tonight Show." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani won the Style Icon award at the People Magazine Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 18, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani arrives for the Grammy Awards in a custom made Atelier Versace jumpsuit where she performed onstage with "The Voice" co-star Adam Levine in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton make their debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. The couple started dating in 2015 and got engaged in 2020. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Stefani performs at a state dinner for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, hosted by President Barack Obama, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on October 18, 2016. Pool photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Honoree Stefani attends the Glamour Women of the Year Summit and Awards in Los Angeles on November 14, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Stefani (L) and Shelton attend the premiere of "Bennett's War" in Burbank, Calif., on August 13, 2019. The next month "The Voice" returned for its 17th season with the couple serving as judges. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani (L) and Shelton arrive for the E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the event. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Stefani performed with Shelton at the Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo