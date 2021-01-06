Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412
-- French inventor Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier in 1745
-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822
-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921
-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925
-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931
-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 84)
-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946
-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 64)
-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 66)
-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 61)
-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 61)
-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 54)
-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968 (age 53)
-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 52)
-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 52)
-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 51)
-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 39)
-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 37)
-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 37)
-- Podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 37)
-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 35)