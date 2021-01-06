Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- French battlefield leader St. Joan of Arc in 1412

-- French inventor Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier in 1745

-- German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1822

-- Lebanese writer Khalil Gibran in 1883

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Early Wynn in 1920

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Cary Middlecoff in 1921

-- Auto executive John DeLorean in 1925

-- Author E.L. Doctorow in 1931

-- U.S. football coach/broadcaster Lou Holtz in 1937 (age 84)

-- Actor Bonnie Franklin in 1944

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Syd Barrett in 1946

-- Hall of Fame golfer Nancy Lopez in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Rowan Atkinson in 1955 (age 66)

-- Journalist Nigella Lawson in 1960 (age 61)

-- Hall of Fame football player/actor/broadcaster Howie Long in 1960 (age 61)

-- Film composer AR Rahman in 1967 (age 54)

-- Filmmaker John Singleton in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Norman Reedus in 1969 (age 52)

-- Television chef Ree Drummond in 1969 (age 52)

-- Television personality Julie Chen in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Eddie Redmayne in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Kate McKinnon in 1984 (age 37)

-- Businessman Eric Trump in 1984 (age 37)

-- Podcaster/author Hilaria Baldwin in 1984 (age 37)

-- Rock singer Alex Turner in 1986 (age 35)