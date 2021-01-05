Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Hills alum Whitney Port says she's experienced another pregnancy loss.

The 35-year-old television personality shared the news in an Instagram post Monday.

Port said she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, had started documenting the renovation of their new home and "a new pregnancy journey" for their YouTube channel when she "lost the pregnancy."

Port, who previously experienced a miscarriage in July 2019, said she decided to share the vlog on her YouTube channel anyway.

"Timmy and I weren't sure if we still wanted to put this out there. I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain. However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," the star said.

"Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all," she added. "I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again. So here's our story."

Port voiced her support for other people experiencing the loss of a pregnancy.

"I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do," she said.

Port's former The Hills co-star Lauren Conrad and her The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Ashley Wahler were among those to reach out in the comments.

"I'm sorry Whit. Sending you guys love," Conrad wrote.

"I'm so sorry! Sending so much love your way," Wahler said.

Port and Rosenman married in November 2015 and have one child, 3-year-old son Sonny Sanford. Port shared new family photos on Instagram last week while reflecting on 2020.

"2020 has been a year of hardship, stress, sadness, anxiety, depression... a lot of negative. However, there have also been moments of learning, finding light, feeling shine and experiencing growth," the star captioned the post.

"I highly recommend that you take a moment to look back at all of the experiences you went through this year. Good, bad, happy, sad, wins, mistakes, stresses... there is something you will be able to take away from all of them. Trust me," she said.

Port came to fame on the MTV series The Hills and returned for the revival The Hills: New Beginnings.