Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on her time as a rebellious teenager.

The 48-year-old actress and entrepreneur discussed her rebellious teen years during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement

Paltrow, the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow, was discussing prank calls with host Jimmy Kimmel when she confessed to being "terrible" as a teen.

"I got real into the alcohol. I loved that whole phase of teenagerhood," she said.

Paltrow shared how she used to throw parties at her parents' house while they were away.

"I remember I once had a party -- my parents went out of town -- and I had a party," the star said. "I got so drunk at this party and I was like, 'I'm gonna get caught.'"

"I woke up and I cleaned the house top to bottom. I got busted because one of my friends had gone into my dad's shower and drank a bunch of beers and left them in the shower," she added.

Paltrow said she was grounded for a month after her parents found out about the party. She said she would also "sneak out and smoke cigarettes and all that" as a teen.

Paltrow is now mom to two teenagers of her own, daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, her children with her ex-husband, singer Chris Martin. Paltrow shared a rare photo with her kids in November while visiting her father's resting place. Bruce Paltrow died in 2002.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my fathers resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life. Happy thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art," Paltrow captioned the post.

Paltrow stars on the Netflix series The Politician, which returned for a second season in June. She also appears in the docuseries The Goop Lab.