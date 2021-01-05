Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 63rd Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for Jan. 31. Rolling Stone was the first to confirm the news.

Rolling Stone's sources suggest the new date may be in March, but the Recording Academy did not confirm. The postponement comes two days after SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild and Joint Policy Committee recommended a suspension of in-person productions in Southern California due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Variety also confirmed the news. The trade's sources cited caution over artists traveling to Los Angeles, where hospitals have reportedly turned ambulances away due to new COVID-19 patients filling up available beds.

CBS and the Recording Academy already planned to adapt to COVID-19. Like the American Music Awards in November, the Grammys planned a show with a limited audience.

The 2021 Grammy nominations see Beyonce, Dua Lipa, Black Pumas, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion compete for Song of the Year. Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jacob Collier, Coldplay, Black Pumas and Jhene Aiko compete for Album of the Year.

Swift, Beyonce, Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion have nominations in multiple categories.