Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Zach Braff is celebrating girlfriend Florence Pugh's 25th birthday.

The 45-year-old actor marked the occasion Sunday by paying tribute to Pugh, an actress, on Instagram.

Braff shared a slideshow of photos that included pictures of himself and Pugh on a plane and on an outdoor outing. He called Pugh "a gift to the world" in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I've ever met. I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday," the actor wrote.

"What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," he said.

Braff also posted photos of Pugh on Instagram Stories, including a picture of himself cuddled up to the actress.

Braff and Pugh were first linked in April 2019 after working together on Braff's short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. The couple went Instagram official on Braff's birthday in April.

Pugh responded to criticism of her and Braff's age difference days after going Instagram official with the actor.

"I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love. I would never in my life, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love," Pugh said. "It is not your place, and really, it has nothing to do with you."

"If those rules are something you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me," she added.

Braff is best known for playing J.D. on the series Scrubs. Pugh is known for the films Midsommar and Little Women and will star with Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow movie.