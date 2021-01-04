Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the Producers Guild of America and the Joint Policy Committee have recommended a temporary hold on in-person productions in Southern California due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three organizations made the recommendation through a joint statement on Sunday.

The statement referenced the capacity crisis facing hospitals in Southern California due to COVID-19, stating that productions should be halted until more hospital beds become available.

"Southern California hospitals are facing a crisis the likes of which we have never seen before. Patients are dying in ambulances waiting for treatment because hospital emergency rooms are overwhelmed. This is not a safe environment for in-person production right now," SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

SAG-AFTRA is encouraging members in Southern California to stay home and refrain from taking on-set jobs for the next several weeks. SAG-AFTRA, the PGA and JPC will stay in communication with members as the situation develops.

SAG-AFTRA recently announced that productions in Southern California will remain on hiatus until mid-January or later.