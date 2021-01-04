Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chris Rock will be releasing an extended cut of his 2018 comedy special Tamborine titled Total Blackout Jan. 12 on Netflix.

The comedian made the announcement on Monday alongside a new teaser trailer for the extended cut that features Rock taking the stage to tell jokes.

Rock describes the extended cut as a remix of Tamborine. The new version will include never-before-seen jokes, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Rock, in his stand-up, will be touching on race, fatherhood and politics. The 55-year-old first announced Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut in December.

Rock recently starred in Season 4 of FX's Fargo and hosted the Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live in October, which attracted nearly 8 million total viewers.