Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Alexi Laiho, guitarist and frontman of Finnish metal band Children of Bodom, has died at the age of 41.

Children of Bodom confirmed Laiho's death on the band's official website. A cause of death was not disclosed, with Children of Bodom stating that the rockstar was suffering from long-term health issues.

"More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever. Our thoughts are with Alexi's family during this difficult time," Children of Bodom said.

Laiho had formed a new band named Bodom After Midnight, which also posted a message regarding his death through their label Napalm Records on Twitter.

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member," Bodom After Midnight said alongside a photo of Laiho.

Laiho's Facebook page said he died at his home in Helsinki, Finland, last week. The Facebook page said Bodom After Midnight recorded three songs and one music video that will be released posthumously.

Laiho also worked with bands Warmen, Sinergy, Kylähullut and The Local Band. The guitarist led 100 other guitar payers at the Helsinski Festival in 2015 to perform his composition, "100 Guitars From Hel."