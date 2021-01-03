Jan. 3 (UPI) -- High Fidelity and Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce from Neon Demon actor Karl Glusman after 18 months of marriage.
Us Weekly said Saturday that court documents show Kravitz, 32, filed for divorce from Glusman, 32, in New York on Dec. 23.
Kravitz's publicist confirmed the split to People.com.
The former couple began dating in October 2016 and exchanged wedding vows in June 2019 at the Paris home of Kravitz's father, rock star Lenny Kravitz.
Her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, and stepfather, actor Jason Momoa, were also present at the wedding.
