Larry King is seen in New York in 2016. Pool Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/UPI | License Photo

Chance Armstrong King (L,) Larry King (C) and Shawn King (R) arrive at the Friar's Club event honoring Billy Crystal in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Larry King, 87, is battling the coronavirus in a Los Angeles hospital. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Broadcasting legend Larry King is battling the coronavirus in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87-year-old interviewer's illness was reported this weekend by CNN, ABC and ShowBiz411.

Advertisement

King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, the outlets cited family sources as saying.

Shawn King and their two sons, Chance and Cannon, have not been allowed to visit him due to pandemic regulations, but they are in constant contact with the hospital and doctors monitoring King's condition.

King filed for divorce from Shawn, his seventh spouse, in August 2019 after about 22 years of marriage.

King suffered several heart attacks and underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.

He said in 2017 he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it.

He also had a near-fatal stroke in March 2019.

No public announcement about the star's most recent health issues has been made.

Two of his adult children, son Andy and daughter Chaia, died in 2020.