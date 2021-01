Michael Stipe arrives on the red carpet at the 15th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on November 2, 2016, in New York City. The singer turns 61 on January 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Charles Melton arrives on the red carpet at The CW Network's 2018 upfront at The London Hotel on May 17, 2018, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on January 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Mathematician/astronomer/physicist Isaac Newton in 1643

-- German folklore and fairy tale collector Jacob Grimm in 1785

-- French teacher of the blind Louis Braille in 1809

-- Charles Stratton, the dwarf known as Gen. Tom Thumb, an entertainer and protege of showman P.T. Barnum, in 1838

-- Actor Barbara Rush in 1927 (age 94)

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame coach/player Don Shula in 1930

-- Former heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Patterson in 1935

-- Actor Dyan Cannon in 1937 (age 84)

-- Author Maureen Reagan (daughter of former President Ronald Reagan), in 1941

-- American historian/writer Doris Kearns Goodwin in 1943 (age 78)

-- Fashion designer Tina Knowles (mother of singer Beyonce Knowles) in 1954 (age 67)

-- Comedian Andy Borowitz in 1958 (age 63)

-- R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Dave Foley in 1963 (age 58)

-- Singer Till Lindemann in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Julia Ormond in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Patrice Lovely in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Charles Melton in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Emma Mackey in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Coco Jones in 1998 (age 23)

-- Actor Jaeden Lieberher in 2003 (age 18)

-- Actor Dafne Keen in 2005 (age 16)