Jan. 3 (UPI) -- [Editor's Note: Earlier versions of this story erroneously reported that actress Tanya Roberts died on Sunday. On Monday, she remained hospitalized in critical condition.]

A View to a Kill and That '70s Show actress Tanya Roberts was erroneously reported to have died, her representative said Monday.

"I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them," her spokesman Mike Pingel told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday in reporting her death.

TMZ reported the former model, 65, collapsed at home on Dec. 24 after walking her dogs.

On Monday, Pingel said the hospital had mistakenly informed Roberts' husband of her death and that she remained critically ill.

Roberts' other credits include Forced Entry, Sheena, Beastmaster, Body Slam, Night Eyes, Charlie's Angels, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat.