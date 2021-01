Christy Turlington delivers remarks on the economy and paid family leave at the YMCA on January 29, 2016, in New York City. The model turns 52 on January 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kate Bosworth arrives for the 2019 CMT Music Awards on June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The actor turns 38 on January 2. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Renee Elise Goldsberry attends the premiere of "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 16, 2018. The actor turns 50 on January 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Industrialist Henry Flagler in 1830

-- Former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., the 1964 Republican nominee for president, in 1909

-- Author Isaac Asimov in 1920

-- Former televangelist Jim Bakker in 1940 (age 81)

-- Zoologist Jack Hanna in 1947 (age 74)

-- Journalist Judith Miller in 1948 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Todd Haynes in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Tia Carrere in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in 1968 (age 53)

-- Model Christy Turlington in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Taye Diggs in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor/singer Renee Elise Goldsberry in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Dax Shepard in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Kate Bosworth in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Shelley Hennig in 1987 (age 34)