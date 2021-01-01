Peter Weber announced that he and Kelley Flanagan have broken up. Photo by Stewart Cook/ABC

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Peter Weber has announced on Instagram that he broke up with his girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.

"Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways," the 29-year-old airline pilot said in Thursday's post.

Advertisement

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for.

"Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on.

"These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you, Kelley."

The message accompanied an outside photo of the couple watching a sunset with their arms around each other.

Weber met the 28-year-old lawyer on Season 24 of the reality dating competition series The Bachelor, which aired early last year.

They started dating in the spring of 2020, after the show ended.