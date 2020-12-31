Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to Dawn Wells on social media in the wake of her death.

Wells, an actress best known for playing Mary Ann Summers on the 1960s sitcom Gilligan's Island, died Wednesday of causes related to COVID-19. She was 82.

Wells' former Gilligan's Island co-star Tina Louise was among those to mourn the actress' death online. Louise, who played Ginger Grant on Gilligan's Island, is the last surviving cast member.

"I will always remember Dawn's kindness to me. We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do -- always with a smile on her face," Louise tweeted.

Former I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden remembered Wells as a dear friend.

"Oh Dawn, it is never easy to hear that a happy, charming friend has passed. You were always great fun and loved to laugh. Decades of laughter and good times together will remain with me always. off the island, but forever in our hearts," she wrote.

Former Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer recalled how Wells once visited the set of the CBS series.

"It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see Two and a Half Men," the actor said. "She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I'm so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing. #RIPDawnWells."

Actress Morgan Fairchild and actors Jason Alexander and Bruce Campbell also honored Wells on social media.

"Hate to hear this! I met her many times and she was always so charming and kind. Such a loss! #RIPDawnWells," Fairchild tweeted.

"So sorry to learn of the passing of Dawn Wells. I was totally Team Maryann on Gilligan's Island," Alexander wrote, referencing the friendly rivalry between Mary Ann and Ginger. "That show was a treasured part of my life as a kid. I hope she had a happy life. Rest well."

"It was my honor at a recent Saturn awards to acknowledge that Dawn, as her character Mary Ann, was WAY hotter than Ginger. You are an icon, Dawn. Live on," Campbell said.

Wells played Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island, which had a three-season run on CBS from 1964 to 1967, and reprised the role in three made-for-TV sequel movies that aired between 1978 and 1982. She also had roles in 77 Sunset Strip, Maverick, Bonanza and Alf.